Why is caregiving so hard in America? The answers emerge in a new film

June 20, 2025

A black and white photo of one person holding another's hand

(NPR) – In the United States, caregiving is largely a private matter rather than a public concern. Americans caring for elderly or disabled adults cobble together help from nonprofits, community groups, church, friends and family — and even though there are 53 million of them, often feel intensely alone.

How did we get here?

Caregiving, a new PBS documentary streaming online now (via PBS.org or the PBS app) and airing on June 24, traces how this happened and provides a sense of why. Along with slice-of-life portraits of families caregiving today, it narrates the last century through the lens of care, creating what director Chris Durrance calls “a care history of America.” (Read More)

