Pope Leo XIV Urges Tech Executives to Come Up With an Ethical AI Framework
June 20, 2025
(CNET) – Pope Leo XIV, who took over leadership of the Catholic Church in May, is revealing one area that he’ll be focusing on: artificial intelligence. The Pope has called for tech companies to develop a “superior ethical criterion” against which AI should be evaluated. This message was delivered to tech leaders, including leaders from Google, Meta, OpenAI, and IBM, attending the second annual conference on AI and its ethics in Rome. (Read More)