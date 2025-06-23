Eli Lilly’s Obesity Pill Appears to Work as Well as Injected GLP-1s

June 23, 2025

(Wired) – New data from a Phase 3 trial show that the daily anti-obesity pill may be as safe and effective as drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic for weight loss and lowering blood sugar.

Eli Lilly’s daily anti-obesity pill orforglipron appears to be as good at spurring weight loss and lowering blood sugar in diabetes patients as popular injectable GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, according to new data from a Phase 3 trial. The results were announced today at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Read More)

