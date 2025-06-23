The Ozempic era is forcing wellness retreats for the elite to change

(Washington Post via MSN) – When Mountain Trek launched its first wellness program in 2000, it attracted a steady stream of affluent guests looking to overhaul their health and drop pounds fast. Twenty-five years later, medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic can yield dramatic weight loss while requiring less money and effort than a luxury wellness retreat. In response, Mountain Trek and similar retreats are evolving to meet the needs of a new type of guest: medicated, motivated and seeking support. Some wish to supercharge their weight loss progress, while others need help mitigating unwanted side effects such as digestive discomfort and significant muscle loss. Then there are those who hope to taper off the drugs for good without regaining every pound lost. (Read More)