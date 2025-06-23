145 people at France music festival report being pricked with syringes after online calls to target women
June 23, 2025
(CBS News) – French police have detained 12 suspects after 145 people reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual street music festival, officials said Sunday.
Millions of people took to the streets across France on Saturday evening for the Fete de la Musique, with authorities reporting “unprecedented crowds” in Paris.
Before the party, posts on social media had called for women to be targeted during the festivities.