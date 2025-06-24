On the paradise island where millionaires go to avoid death (and taxes)

(The Times) – Próspera, a city run by international financiers, has welcomed Bryan Johnson for gene therapy but the entrepreneurial hub has incurred the wrath of the Honduran president

One deciding attraction for [Hart] and others is that regulation is not imposed from above. Companies enrolled in the special economic zone can pick and choose from the laws of any country in the world, or propose bespoke regulation of their own.

That laissez-faire approach has proved especially appealing to start-ups offering longevity gene therapy — a process that involves targeting the genetic mechanisms of ageing — to set up in Próspera. The technology has not been approved in the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other authorities. (Read More)