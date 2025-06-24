Obesity drugs show promise for treating a new ailment: migraine

(Nature) – Liraglutide, a member of the family of blockbuster weight-loss drugs, reduces headaches by half in a small study.

Head-splitting migraines could be the next ailment in a seemingly endless list that a class of blockbuster weight-loss drugs might treat. In a small study, the drug liraglutide reduced monthly migraine episodes by nearly half among people with obesity who experience the headache-inducing condition.

This is the first clinical study to explore the potential of the popular weight-loss drugs — known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists — to curb migraine, a condition that affects around 15% of people worldwide and is characterized by debilitating headaches that can be accompanied by nausea, light sensitivity and fatigue. (Read More)