(UPI) – Novo Nordisk announced Monday it has ended its partnership with Hims & Hers over its sale and promotion of cheaper versions of its weight loss drug Wegovy.

The company said in a press release that Hims & Hers failed to follow law “prohibiting mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of ‘personalization’ and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk.” (Read More)