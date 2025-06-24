‘I Feel Like I’ve Been Lied To’: When a Measles Outbreak Hits Home

June 24, 2025

A teddy bear being examined with a stethoscope

(New York Times) – From a lone clinic in Texas to an entire school district in North Dakota, the virus is upending daily life and revealing a deeper crisis of belief.

One morning about a week into his illness, Carrollyn walked into the living room and saw Kiley lying on the couch. His head was almost purple. A rash was blooming across his chest, and his mouth was dotted with dozens of white sores. She tested his oxygen level. It read 85 percent — low enough to endanger his vital organs. She tucked the monitor away to keep Kiley from panicking. He was hazy and confused, so she helped him into a fresh shirt and drove him to the emergency room, where he was quarantined and given oxygen, breathing treatments and X-rays to monitor his stomach cramps.

He stayed in isolation for the next 40 hours, too sick to rest and too exhausted to talk, until he rolled over and saw a new message on his phone, from Carrollyn.

“Update on the kids,” she said, in the second week of April. “Three of them have fevers.” (Read More)

