TikTok bans #SkinnyTok. But content promoting unhealthy eating persists

(NPR) – Now the hashtag may be gone, but eliminating this kind of harmful content is not that simple. There’s still no shortage of people — on TikTok and other social media platforms — spreading unhealthy information on how to eat fewer calories and get very, very thin.

Research shows that consuming this type of content on social media is correlated to a higher risk of disordered eating. Young women and girls are especially vulnerable.

But when it comes to nutrition and wellness, it can be hard to disentangle the unhealthy from the healthy. (Read More)