Supreme Court reframes Medicaid patients’ rights

(Axios) – The Supreme Court on Thursday curtailed low-income patients’ rights to chose their health providers while giving conservative-led states a bigger opening to exclude Planned Parenthood affiliates from their Medicaid programs.

The big picture: The 6-3 decision by the court’s conservative majority potentially adds more obstacles to care, on top of financial barriers or poor health, and comes as Congress debates major changes to Medicaid that could cause millions of people to lose health coverage. (Read More)