The people who clean up your TikTok feed are starting to fight back

(Rest of World) – Content moderators say they’re exposed to graphic violence, psychological trauma, and union-busting tactics, and now a larger movement is brewing.

Yavuz is at the forefront of an international movement to demand better recognition, rewards, and working conditions for a growing global army of social media moderators. Artificial intelligence and other technologies are becoming increasingly effective at identifying and removing questionable content. Still, the sheer volume of posts means human eyeballs are needed.

In April, the first-ever trade union alliance for content moderators was launched in Kenya, with members in Turkey, India, and other countries that have become hubs for moderators. The Global Trade Union Alliance of Content Moderators was established to support this special segment of the worldwide workforce, which is often from regions with lower labor costs. (Read More)