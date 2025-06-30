Authors petition publishers to curtail their use of AI

(NPR) – A group of more than 70 authors including Dennis Lehane, Gregory Maguire and Lauren Groff released an open letter on Friday about the use of AI on the literary website Lit Hub. It asked publishing houses to promise “they will never release books that were created by machines.

Addressed to the “big five” U.S. publishers — Penguin, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan — as well as “other publishers of America,” the letter elicited more than 1,100 signatures on its accompanying petition in less than 24 hours. Among the well-known signatories after the letter’s release are Jodi Picoult, Olivie Blake and Paul Tremblay. (Read More)