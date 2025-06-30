Real Doctors of New York Spill Their Guts

(New York Times) – E.R. doctors want you to know that they are people, too. At an event called Airway, one confessed, “I do not like these big, high stakes, bloody, messy, risky procedures.”

Nine doctors were gathered at a Brooklyn Public Library branch in Fort Greene on a Saturday night to tell true stories at an event called Airway. All work in Brooklyn at Maimonides Health, most of them in the hospital’s emergency room. They were taking the night off to try to talk honestly about the pride and occasional inadequacy they felt in their work. In concept, Airway is like the Moth — ordinary people telling everyday stories — but with all the vérité drama of HBO Max’s scripted E.R. show “The Pitt.” (Read More)