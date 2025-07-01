Amazon Is on the Cusp of Using More Robots Than Humans in Its Warehouses
July 1, 2025
(Wall Street Journal) – The automation of Amazon.com facilities is approaching a new milestone: There will soon be as many robots as humans.
The e-commerce giant, which has spent years automating tasks previously done by humans in its facilities, has deployed more than one million robots in those workplaces, Amazon said. That is the most it has ever had and near the count of human workers at the facilities. (Read More)