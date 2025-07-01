Growing consensus on religious freedom benefits everyone, religious or not

(The Hill) – In an era of heightened polarization, especially in the nation’s capital, it’s rare to find a value that unites Americans across political, generational and ideological divides. But one principle is quietly gaining ground: religious freedom, and not just among the devout.

Earlier this year, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty released its annual Religious Freedom Index, which revealed that support for religious freedom in the U.S. is not only strong but growing. (Read More)