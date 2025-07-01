Lucian Leape, Whose Work Spurred Patient Safety in Medicine, Dies at 94

(New York Times) – Despite resistance from the medical establishment, he found systemic ways to reduce errors, paving the way for a global standard. Thousands of lives have been saved.

Lucian L. Leape, a surgeon whose insights into medical mistakes in the 1990s gave rise to the field of patient safety, rankling much of the health care establishment in the process, died on Monday at his home in Lexington, Mass. He was 94. (Read More)