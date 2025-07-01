Rethinking adult ADHD

(Aeon) – Emerging research from the past few years has revealed that, within an individual, ADHD can be highly unstable across the lifespan. Many, if not most, individuals with ADHD, will meet formal diagnostic criteria for the disorder during some years but not others. Some research confirms that fluctuations in environmental demands can influence the ups and downs of an individual’s ADHD. What’s more, ADHD symptoms can wax and wane even in people without ADHD.

This way of thinking lines up with the idea that genes and environment work together in ADHD. In other words, whether someone's genetic risk for ADHD shows up in real life can depend on what's happening around them. So, if certain things in society made ADHD symptoms worse, people who were already on the edge of having ADHD might have started feeling a lot more symptoms all at once – and many may have looked for some kind of support at the same time, whether that meant medication, therapy, coaching or even supplements.