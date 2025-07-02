(Axios) – Moderna is preparing to test Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tougher vaccine policies with a combination flu-COVID shot. The question is whether it gets approved for both viruses.

Why it matters: The company this week reported positive late-stage safety and efficacy results for a flu shot called mRNA-1010 that would provide the basis for the combo jab. That poses a quandary for regulators, who could treat it like another seasonal flu shot for the general population or apply heightened scrutiny and require additional studies, the way they’ve done for new COVID boosters. (Read More)