Feeling Hoarse? You Might Have the New ‘Stratus’ Covid Variant

Another NEW covid variant is currently rapidly gaining a foothold. Known officially as XFG—or informally as "Stratus"—it has been declared a "variant under monitoring" by the World Health Organization (WHO), and is expected to circulate alongside the now dominant Nimbus variant throughout the northern hemisphere summer. The risk to public health is low, the WHO has said. Infections are characterized by a particular symptom: hoarseness.