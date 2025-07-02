Dogs and their people: Companions in cancer research

(Knowable Magazine) – Canine and human cancers bear many similarities — studies in dogs are helping to develop treatments for both species

Studying dogs and their cancers turns out to be an excellent way to learn more about cancer in people. And it’s not just that dogs and owners share exposures to many of the same environmental carcinogens. Researchers are also learning that cancers develop along remarkably similar pathways in the two species.

The faster pace at which canine cancers progress also means that researchers testing new therapies can get quicker results than they can in human clinical trials. This benefits scientists, dogs and their owners, proponents say. (Read More)