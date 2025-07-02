Mark Zuckerberg announces his AI ‘superintelligence’ super-group

(The Verge) – In a memo to Meta staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new “Meta Superintelligence Labs” group that will head up its AI work, Bloomberg reports.

Former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, who joined Meta as part of a multibillion dollar deal earlier this month, will head up the group as the company’s chief AI officer. Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman will “partner with” Wang to help lead the division, according to Bloomberg. Meta has also made 11 new AI-focused hires, including former Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI employees. (Read More)