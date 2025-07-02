Some ADHD Meds Can Cause Significant Weight Loss in Young Kids, FDA Warns

(MedPage Today) – A new warning will be added to the label of certain attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications over the risk of “significant” weight-loss in young children, the FDA said.

Labels of all extended-release stimulants indicated for ADHD — including certain formulations of amphetamine and methylphenidate — will be revised to carry a “limitation of use” section about higher rates of weight loss, among other adverse events, in patients younger than 6 years. (Read More)