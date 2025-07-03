(Axios) – Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. envisions Americans becoming healthier by using wearable health devices that track heart rates, blood sugar and other vitals — offering real-time feedback on how food affects their bodies.

Why it matters: It’s a buzzy component of a health care agenda that emphasizes self-empowerment — and self-responsibility — over relying on clinicians. But some doctors and ethicists say the push could backfire if the devices spit out faulty data or jeopardize the safety of sensitive, personal health data. (Read More)