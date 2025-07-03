CRC Helps Pastors Minister Where Assisted Suicide Is Legal

(Christianity Today) – The Reformed denomination “deplores” the legalization of the practice and offers recommendations for caring for the dying.

As assisted suicide continues to grow in Canada and expands in the US, a major Reformed body has moved to “deplore” its legalization in the strongest terms and offer the most detailed denominational guidelines to date on practical and pastoral care around the practice.

Last month, at an annual synod marked by difficult disagreements over sexual ethics, delegates from the Christian Reformed Church in North America (CRC) came together to speak out against medically assisted suicide.

"It is very rare that synod speaks this strongly about any issue," Stephen Terpstra, synod president, said after the unanimous vote.