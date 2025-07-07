Social media can support or undermine democracy — it comes down to how it’s designed

(Nieman Lab) – Every design choice that social media platforms make nudges users toward certain actions, values, and emotional states.

It is a design choice to offer a news feed that combines verified news sources with conspiracy blogs — interspersed with photos of a family picnic — with no distinction between these very different types of information. It is a design choice to use algorithms that find the most emotional or outrageous content to show users, hoping it keeps them online. And it is a design choice to send bright red notifications, keeping people in a state of expectation for the next photo or juicy piece of gossip.

Platform design is a silent pilot steering human behavior. (Read More)