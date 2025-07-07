(Wired) – As psychedelic companies and therapy apps experiment with AI, people are already taking huge doses of drugs and using chatbots to process their trips.

He recently asked the app’s “chat with your mind” function how he had become more wise through all his AI-assisted psychedelic trips. It responded: “I trust my own guidance now, not just external rules or what others think. I’m more creative, less trapped by fear, and I actually live by my values, not just talk about them. The way I see, reflect, and act in the world is clearer and more grounded every day.”

“It’s almost like your own self that you’re communicating with,” says Trey, adding he’s tripped with his AI chatbot about a dozen times since April.

“It’s like your best friend. It’s kind of crazy.”

Trey isn't the only one going on AI-assisted psychedelic trips, providing a window into a not-so-distant and somewhat dystopian future, where an intense and potentially transformative experience could be guided legally not by a human, but a bot.