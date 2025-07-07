At Least 82 Dead in Texas Floods as Families of Missing Wait and Hope

(Wall Street Journal) – It’s ‘frustrating as somebody who’s looking for, I mean, my whole family, almost,’ says Hailey Chavarria, as searches enter third day

The search for those swept away by punishing flash floods in Central Texas over the holiday weekend took on new urgency Sunday, as the death toll climbed to 82 and nearly a dozen girls from a private summer camp remained missing.

Rescuers combing the swollen banks of the Guadalupe River were holding out hope that survivors might still be found, but bad weather interrupted some ground and air operations. The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall and slow-moving thunderstorms Sunday could create flash floods in the already saturated areas of Texas Hill Country, including hard-hit Kerrville, Texas. (Read More)