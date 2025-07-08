Texas Flood Rescue Moves to Grueling Recovery of Victims

(Wall Street Journal) – The smell of decay wafted through the air in the searing heat, guiding volunteers in search of flash-flood victims.

Teams of volunteers along with state and local officials on Tuesday fanned out on foot, horseback and boats looking for people still missing from the storms that left 109 confirmed dead.

There are 161 known missing people in Kerr County alone, Gov. Greg Abbott said late Tuesday afternoon. “We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for,” Abbott said.

Helicopters slowly scanned the Guadalupe River while cadaver dogs scoured the banks. (Read More)