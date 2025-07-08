The AI Industry is Radicalizing

(The Atlantic) – The story unfolds so rapidly that it can all seem, at a glance, preordained. After transferring to Columbia last fall, as Chungin “Roy” Lee tells it, he used AI to cheat his way through school, used AI to cheat his way through internship interviews at Amazon and Meta—he received offers from both—and in the winter broadcasted his tool on social media. He was placed on probation, suspended, and, more keen on AI than education, dropped out this spring to found a start-up.That start-up, Cluely, markets the ability to “cheat on everything” using an AI assistant that runs in the background during meetings or sales calls. Last month, it finished a $15 million fundraising round led by Andreessen Horowitz, the storied venture-capital firm. (Columbia, Meta, and Amazon declined to comment on the record about Lee’s case.) (Read More)