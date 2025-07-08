The doctor fighting for women’s health on Ukraine’s front line

(BBC) – In a rural village close to the Ukrainian front line, a group of women queue quietly outside a purple and white ambulance, waiting to be seen by a doctor with his shaved head dyed the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

For many of them, it’s their first time seeing a doctor since the war began more than three years ago.

Since 2022, Dr Serhii Baksheiev, 53, has carried out more than 1,000 gynaecological examinations on women throughout front-line areas in his kitted out mobile clinic – named ‘The Feminine Shuttle’ and complete with a bright pink examination chair. (Read More)