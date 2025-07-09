Prosecutors Question Doctors About UnitedHealth’s Medicare Billing Practices

(Wall Street Journal) – The Justice Department’s criminal healthcare-fraud unit is investigating UnitedHealth Group’s Medicare billing practices, including how the giant company deployed doctors and nurses to gather diagnoses that bolstered its payments, people familiar with the matter said.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the healthcare-fraud unit was overseeing a probe of the company’s Medicare business. The investigation dates back to at least last summer.

