CDC ends emergency response to H5N1 bird flu

(CNN) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has ended its emergency response to H5N1 bird flu, citing a drop in cases.

“As reports of animal infections with avian influenza A(H5N1) virus (“H5N1 bird flu”) have declined and no human cases have been reported since February 2025, on July 2, 2025, CDC’s H5N1 emergency bird flu response was deactivated to transition back to regular program activity,” a spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Monday.

The spokesperson said that surveillance, readiness and response for influenza – including H5N1 bird flu – will continue under the CDC's influenza division and other appropriate agency programs.