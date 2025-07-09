Microsoft says AI system better than doctors at diagnosing complex health conditions
July 9, 2025
(The Guardian) – Microsoft has revealed details of an artificial intelligence system that performs better than human doctors at complex health diagnoses, creating a “path to medical superintelligence”.
The company’s AI unit, which is led by the British tech pioneer Mustafa Suleyman, has developed a system that imitates a panel of expert physicians tackling “diagnostically complex and intellectually demanding” cases. (Read More)