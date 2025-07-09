Lung Cancer Screening on Wheels

(New York Times) – West Virginia’s back roads — two lanes, carved into steep mountainsides — were never meant for LUCAS, a 68,000-pound tractor-trailer that brings lung cancer screening to the most rural parts of the state.

Lung cancer is the deadliest type of cancer in the United States, claiming about 125,000 lives each year — more than breast, colorectal and cervical cancers combined. Though lung cancer screening by CT scan can be lifesaving and insurers are required to cover it, the test is a little-known option. Less than 20 percent of eligible people get screened, compared with the 70 to 80 percent who get mammograms, colonoscopies and Pap smears, federal data shows. (Read More)