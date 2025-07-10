‘The vehicle suddenly accelerated with our baby in it’: the terrifying truth about why Tesla’s cars keep crashing

(The Guardian) – Elon Musk is obsessive about the design of his supercars, right down to the disappearing door handles. But a series of shocking incidents – from drivers trapped in burning vehicles to dramatic stops on the highway – have led to questions about the safety of the brand. Why won’t Tesla give any answers?

Rita Meier was one of many people who reached out to us after we began reporting on the Tesla Files – a cache of 23,000 leaked documents and 100 gigabytes of confidential data shared by an anonymous whistleblower. The first report we published looked at problems with Tesla's autopilot system, which allows the cars to temporarily drive on their own, taking over steering, braking and acceleration.Though touted by the company as "Full Self-Driving" (FSD), it is designed to assist, not replace, the driver, who should keep their eyes on the road and be ready to intervene at any time.