A New Kind of AI Model Lets Data Owners Take Control

The new model, called FlexOlmo, could challenge the current industry paradigm of big artificial intelligence companies slurping up data from the web, books, and other sources—often with little regard for ownership—and then owning the resulting models entirely. Once data is baked into an AI model today, extracting it from that model is a bit like trying to recover the eggs from a finished cake. (Read More)