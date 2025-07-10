Suicides in Switzerland quadruple among older people

(SwissInfo) – The suicide rate among older people in Switzerland has reached record levels. The main reason for this is euthanasia. Other suicides are on the decline, but there is a significant gender difference.

Senior citizens were 42 times more likely to take their own lives in 2023 than people in other age groups, according to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.

And the numbers are increasing: in the past 25 years, the proportion of over 85-year-olds in Switzerland who decide to take their life has quadrupled. Among 65- to 84-year-olds, this proportion has doubled.

In contrast, the suicide rate among the younger population has fallen by around 30% in the past two decades. (Read More)