From Serial Productions: The Retrievals, Season 2

(New York Times) – After hearing the first season of “The Retrievals,” a podcast that explored how women’s pain is often minimized and dismissed, hundreds of listeners wrote to the host, Susan Burton, to share their own stories of inadequately treated pain. Some of the most shocking emails were from listeners who said they “felt everything” during their C-sections: a scalpel cutting through flesh; an organ being moved around.

Cutting someone’s body open and operating when they can feel it: That is not supposed to happen. That’s something from history or from war.

Significant pain during a C-section can’t be something that 100,000 women experience each year. Can it? (Read More)