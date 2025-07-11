The Transhumanist Question

(Christianity Today) – One has only to read the great pessimist philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer—who wrote that “life swings like a pendulum backward and forward between pain and boredom”—to be tempted to join the transhumanist project. But whether the goal of transcending humanity is worthy of being pursued depends on whether we believe that being merely human is something that ought to be overcome.

I, for one, believe that just as there is beauty and goodness to being an eagle or a dolphin, there is beauty and goodness to being human and no more. The central article of the Christian faith, after all, is that the divine Word became human flesh. By dwelling among us, the Word sanctified humanity in its finitude and fragility.