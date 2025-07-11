How a Single Overdose Unraveled an Empire of Heroin

July 11, 2025

trash laying on the ground; used syringes

(New York Times) – A man’s death after using “Flow” in a small Vermont city exposed a drug operation that spanned continents and sent a New York prosecutor on a heartbreaking journey.

The Flow case encompassed scores of investigators, prosecutors and dealers and led to arrests, trials and convictions. For Ms. Parker, it provided a modicum of justice and mercy, but no simple redemption.

In 2012, Mr. Blanchard’s heroin overdose was one of 50 opioid-related deaths in Vermont. Less than two years later, Gov. Peter Shumlin devoted his State of the State address to what he called “a full-blown heroin crisis.” By 2016, overdose deaths had doubled, to 106, and five years later, they had doubled again. (Read More)

