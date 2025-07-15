Big Brother gets new powers in China with digital ID system

(Washington Post) – With the new centralized ID system, the Chinese government will take over the process. Users who submit a trove of personal information — including scans of their faces — will receive a unique code to access online accounts.

This means that companies, like social media site Weibo or online shopping behemoth Alibaba, will no longer be able to see the personal information of their users with digital IDs — but Chinese authorities will be able to see the real identity behind online accounts across a range of sites.(Read More)