Anthropic will face a class-action lawsuit from US authors

July 17, 2025

Several stacks of papers

(The Verge) – A California federal judge ruled Thursday that three authors suing Anthropic over copyright infringement can bring a class action lawsuit representing all U.S. writers whose work was allegedly downloaded from libraries of pirated works.

The filing alleges that Anthropic, the Amazon-backed OpenAI competitor behind the chatbot Claude, “violated the Copyright Act by doing Napster-style downloading of millions of works.” It alleges that the company downloaded as many as seven million copies of books from libraries of pirated works. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Informed Consent, News

Ad