Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed

(New York Times) – Rehab hospitals that help people recover from major surgeries and injuries have become a highly lucrative slice of the health care business. But federal data and inspection reports show that some run by the dominant company, Encompass Health Corporation, and other for-profit corporations have had rare but serious incidents of patient harm and perform below average on two key safety measures tracked by Medicare.

Yet even when inspections reveal grave cases of injury, federal health officials do not inform consumers or impose fines the way they do for nursing homes. And Medicare doesn’t provide easy to understand five-star ratings as it does for general hospitals. (Read More)