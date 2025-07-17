What is chronic venous insufficiency, Trump’s diagnosis?

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a condition that causes blood to pool in his legs after he was examined for “mild swelling in his lower legs,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

At a press briefing, Leavitt said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a “benign” condition common in people over the age of 70. The president is 79.

Follow-up tests found no evidence of a serious or life-threatening condition like deep vein thrombosis, she said, but they did lead to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. (Read More)