Surrogacy scandal deepens as 6 women now claim they carried babies for Cali couple caught with 21 tots

(New York Post) – She did think it was a little strange that the organization said it had already chosen a Chinese couple to be the parents of the baby she would eventually sign up to carry.

“I didn’t have enough knowledge,” said Elliot in a YouTube interview posted earlier this month by the Center for Bioethics and Culture Network, a California nonprofit whose mission is to inform the public about ethical issues surrounding biomedicine and biotechnology.

“I didn’t know [that as a surrogate,] you’re supposed to choose your family.”

Unbeknownst to her, the family she was carrying the baby for was already a large one. A house in an upmarket Los Angeles city was raided by the FBI, leading authorities to rescue 21 small children, many of whom had allegedly been subject to abuse. (Read More)