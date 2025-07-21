There’s Neuralink—and There’s the Mind-Reading Company That Might Surpass It

(Wired) – Unlike Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface, Synchron’s doesn’t require open-skull surgery, and it has an OpenAI chatbot baked in.

While Musk envisions a transhumanist fusion of mind and machine, Synchron is focused on meeting the immediate needs of people like Jackson who have severe disabilities. If Synchron can get buy-in from insurers and regulators, it could usher in a new era of brain devices that restore communication and movement, treat neurological disorders and mental illness, and detect and monitor brain states and diseases. And though it's not Synchron's goal, its minimally invasive technology could eventually lead to safe, unobtrusive devices that might one day allow anyone to play a video game or surf the web with their thoughts alone.