Hospitals scoop up physician practices, driving prices up

(Axios) – Hospitals are steadily buying small physician practices and, in the process, driving up the price of care, a new National Bureau of Economic Research study shows. Why it matters: It’s the latest evidence of consolidation in health care that’s left more than three-quarters of U.S. doctors employed by health systems or corporations.

The pace has quickened in recent years, driven by factors like declining reimbursements for some specialties and expenses like electronic health record systems that have left small independent practices struggling. But that’s brought a decline in competition that raises antitrust concerns. (Read More)