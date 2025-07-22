AI Companies Have Stopped Warning You That Their Chatbots Aren’t Doctors

(MIT Technology Review) – AI companies have now mostly abandoned the once-standard practice of including medical disclaimers and warnings in response to health questions, new research has found. In fact, many leading AI models will now not only answer health questions but even ask follow-ups and attempt a diagnosis. Such disclaimers serve an important reminder to people asking AI about everything from eating disorders to cancer diagnoses, the authors say, and their absence means that users of AI are more likely to trust unsafe medical advice. (Read More)