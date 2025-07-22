Sarah Morlok Cotton, Quadruplet Who Knew Fame and Suffering, Dies at 95

(New York Times) – She was the last of four identical sisters who were a national sensation even before they began performing onstage. Offstage, they endured abuse and schizophrenia.

Sarah Morlok Cotton, the last surviving member of a set of identical quadruplets who charmed Depression-era America with song-and-dance performances, and then took part in a landmark psychological study after being diagnosed with schizophrenia, died on July 7 in Belleville, Mich. She was 95.